The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $0.79, or 0.81%, to $98.41.

As a source in the oil market told Report, January futures for Brent crude amounted to $92.87.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $0.37, or 0.39%, to $94.02.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65.

It should be recalled that the minimum price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum in July 2008 ($149.66).

In Azerbaijan, oil is produced mainly under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.