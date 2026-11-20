British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has arrived in Brussels to take part in the first official summit with European Union leaders, aimed at resetting bilateral relations.

The parties plan to conclude agreements on food sector rules, emissions quota trading, and a youth mobility scheme, Politico writes.

London and Brussels will also try to reach an agreement on reducing tuition fees for European students at British universities.

The British prime minister intends to achieve even greater rapprochement with European partners. A decade after leaving the EU, Britain is gradually returning to the bloc amid global pressure, the publication notes.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham previously stated his intention to negotiate changes to the Brexit deal at the summit in Brussels and called Britain's withdrawal from the European Union a mistake.