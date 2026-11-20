Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the security architecture created by the North Atlantic Alliance is not capable of protecting the republic from threats emanating from the Middle East.

Turkey is an important member of the North Atlantic Alliance, but the security system the organization has built in Europe does not extend to the Middle Eastern region. According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Ankara has for many years faced threats coming from Iraq and Syria, the newspaper Turkiye reports.

The minister emphasized that the European security architecture has long been based on the existence of NATO, but Ankara's position requires taking into account the situation beyond Europe as well. «Turkey is an important member of NATO, but the security architecture that NATO has created in Europe has not ensured our security in the Middle East, since our interests extend to other strategic regions as well», Fidan said during discussions in the parliament's budget committee.