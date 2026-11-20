Trendyol, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform and one of the world’s leading platforms, is launching its “Legendary Days” campaign during the highly anticipated November shopping season.

Running from November 22 to 28, the campaign will offer Trendyol customers in Azerbaijan a 25% discount (up to a maximum of AZN 20) with the promo code NOYABR25.

As part of the campaign, a wide range of products across fashion, beauty and home categories will be available at attractive prices. From winter wardrobe essentials and stylish clothing to shoes and accessories, personal care products, cosmetics, home decor and kitchenware, shoppers will have access to a wide variety of products at favorable prices. In addition, cleaning and personal hygiene products will also be available at discounted prices.

The “Legendary Days” offers don't end there. Discounts of up to 60% on various products and special shopping cart coupons will also be available. Shoppers will be able to use coupons and discount codes on their preferred products.

Those looking to make their shopping experience even more affordable during the campaign can also take advantage of a Trendyol Plus subscription. In Azerbaijan, users can activate their first month of membership for just AZN 1, with a monthly subscription fee of AZN 5.49 thereafter. Trendyol Plus members receive 10 free deliveries each month, as well as exclusive discounts available only to subscribers.

Under the theme “Everyone is on Trendyol This November”, Trendyol is offering special discounts on more than 12 million products throughout November.