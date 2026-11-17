Qatari mediators will hold a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of Iran to discuss proposals for settling the conflict with the United States.

This was stated by the official representative of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

"The mediation continues, efforts to bring the parties' positions closer together continue. Today a meeting will be held with the Iranian side as part of an exchange of views on the current proposals," the diplomat said at a briefing for journalists.

Source: TASS