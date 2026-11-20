The official cause of death of British actor Patrick Stewart, famous for his roles in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" film franchises, has been revealed.

People magazine reports that, according to the death certificate, the actor died of cardiopulmonary arrest brought on by a neurocognitive disorder associated with Lewy bodies.

Patrick Stewart died on Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 86. His representative had earlier said that in recent times he had suffered from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

P. Stewart won worldwide fame for the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." He also played Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" film series. Over his long career the actor earned recognition on the theater stage as well as in film and on television.

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Умер звезда «Людей Икс» Патрик Стюарт