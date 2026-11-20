The second meeting of the Armenian-Russian working group on the issues of the concession agreement with OJSC "Russian Railways" will take place before the end of November in Yerevan.

According to the data, the next meeting will be held in the third ten-day period of November with the same composition as the first meeting.

The first meeting of the Armenian-Russian working group, created to discuss issues of the functioning of the Armenian Railway, which is under the concession management of CJSC "South Caucasus Railway" (a subsidiary of Russian Railways), took place in Yerevan on November 17. It was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SCR, Deputy General Director of OJSC "Russian Railways" Vyacheslav Pavlovsky, and Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Alexey Shilo. The Armenian side was headed by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Ivanyan.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a briefing at the government, stated that Yerevan expects investments from OJSC "Russian Railways" (RZD) to ensure the competitiveness of the Armenian Railway. He allowed that during his upcoming visit to the Russian Federation this issue would also be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Pashinyan will visit Russia three times in December — on the 3rd, 11th, and 22nd).

Source: Sputnik Armenia