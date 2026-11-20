Cracks have widened in the landslide zone of Badamdar — 20th section.

This was reported to APA in response to an inquiry at the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources.

It is noted that during the latest monitoring conducted by specialists of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in the Sabail district, at the Badamdar — 20 section, it was established that, compared with previously recorded results, the cracks in the landslide zone have widened somewhat, and landslide activity is continuing. The dynamics of the situation in the area are being monitored.

As a reminder, a landslide occurred in Baku's Sabail district, at the Badamdar — 20 section. An official appeal was sent in order to take appropriate measures to evacuate people in the area to a safe place and to temporarily restrict the activities of nearby facilities.