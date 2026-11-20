Large-scale school protests will take place today in dozens of German cities.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), demonstrations organized by various student associations are planned today in at least 73 German cities. Participants in the rallies are speaking out against the return of compulsory military service and the rising cost of living, and are also demanding increased funding for educational institutions and stronger measures to protect the climate.

Authorities and organizers expect high turnout, given the tense backdrop of the previous wave of protests: the rallies held on October 31 escalated into clashes with police and were accompanied by cases of looting.