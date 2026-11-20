The "Strong Armenia" faction of the Armenian parliament has rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposal to put the draft of the country's new constitution to a plebiscite.

The largest parliamentary opposition association, formed by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, recalled that it had already stated its position on this issue on numerous occasions and that it has not changed.

The secretary of the "Strong Armenia" faction, Tigran Abrahamyan, pointed out that, despite the massive violations and pressure during the parliamentary elections on June 7, Nikol Pashinyan and his ruling force did not obtain a constitutional majority in parliament. The opposition, according to him, increased popular support by 80%. Abrahamyan added that the Armenian people gave the opposition a mandate to oppose the new constitution. He recalled that the opposition has already developed a road map for removing Pashinyan from power and will consistently implement it both through institutional instruments and through street struggle, "which will happen once and will be victorious."

The opposition member was also skeptical about Pashinyan's promise to "leave," noting that the Armenian prime minister has so far made many promises to the Armenian people but has not fulfilled a single one of them.

At a government session on November 19, Pashinyan offered the opposition a deal. In particular, he proposed that the parliamentary opposition not obstruct putting the draft of the new constitution to a plebiscite in exchange for his resignation if the people reject it in a referendum. He also promised not to seek the post of prime minister in the next elections if citizens approve the country's new basic law.

Earlier, Pashinyan set the political goal of adopting a new constitution that would be "organically connected with the citizens of Armenia," and promised to publish its draft by the end of the year.

Source: TASS