Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov won a gold medal at the world championship in Muju (South Korea).

As reported by the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the athlete, who competed in the 58 kg weight category, reached the final after defeating India's Mohit Singh in the round of 16, Mongolia's Temirbek Khaulet in the quarterfinals, and Taiwan's Hsiao Hsiang-Wen in the semifinals.

In the decisive bout for the gold, the Azerbaijani fighter prevailed over the reigning Paralympic champion from Israel, Asaf Yasur, becoming world champion.