Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened an emergency meeting in connection with the violation of the country's airspace.

He announced this on the social network X.

Ministers, representatives of the Polish army, and the heads of the special services will take part in the meeting.

"In connection with the violation of Poland's airspace, I have convened a meeting with the participation of ministers, representatives of the Polish Armed Forces, and the heads of the special services," Tusk noted.

Earlier today it was reported that an unidentified object fell and caught fire in a field near the village of Chmielek in Poland's Lublin Voivodeship.

There were no casualties or destruction on the ground as a result of the object's fall. Information about the flying object's intrusion into Poland's airspace was confirmed by the republic's Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński.