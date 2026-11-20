The text of Armenia's new Constitution will be published on Monday, November 23.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this in parliament.

"On Monday, the Justice Ministry will publish the text of the new Constitution. And I will make an address to the people," Pashinyan noted, Sputnik Armenia reports.

He once again proposed that the opposition vote for the draft, providing the necessary 6 votes to hold a constitutional referendum.

"If the people vote against it, if citizens find my arguments unconvincing, I will resign," the prime minister promised.

If the people vote for the Constitution, then Pashinyan, in his words, is ready not to run for the post of prime minister in the next elections.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also stated that the opposition forces seeking his departure could be offered a simple deal. To do so, according to him, the opposition must simply agree to hold a referendum on the draft of the new Constitution.

Otherwise, he threatened to switch on the "bulldozer" of early elections, as a result of which neither of the two current opposition forces should make it into parliament.