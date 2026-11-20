Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDİA) has announced a new competition for journalists.

As 1news.az reports citing the agency, the application for participation in the competition and the accompanying documents are submitted electronically to the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan through the portal mib.media.gov.az

A journalist submits to the competition one piece published in a print or online media outlet within the last three months before the day the competition was announced, of which he or she is the author and which was not created in co-authorship, in one of the following categories:

– best report;

– best socio-political analysis;

– best socio-economic analysis;

– best interview;

– best piece on the topic of culture;

– best opinion article (author's column);

– best journalistic investigation;

– best feature essay.

A journalist submits to the competition one story no longer than 5 (five) minutes, broadcast by an audiovisual media outlet within the last three months before the day the competition was announced, in the preparation of which he or she participated as a journalist, in one of the following categories:

– best socio-political report;

– best socio-economic report;

– best thematic report (sports, culture, etc.).

The materials are evaluated by three independent experts engaged by the Media and Broadcasting Council, who have knowledge and experience in the relevant field and have no direct or indirect interest in the results of the competition.

According to the new rules, along with the content of the material submitted to the competition, publications (photos, videos, audio, infographics, etc.) posted by the journalist before submitting the application on one or more personal digital accounts, directly related to that material and allowing it to be immediately identified, will also be evaluated.

Based on the results of the competition, in each of the categories provided for written materials, 5 journalists will be declared winners and awarded, and in each of the categories provided for video stories — 5 journalists and 5 camera operators.

Applications for participation in the competition will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. on November 27, 2026.

The "Rules for holding the competition for media representatives" can be viewed here