Members of the European Parliament (EP) are discussing the possibility of reducing spending on work trips.

This was reported by the European outlet Politico, citing sources.

According to its information, the issue was raised at a meeting of the leaders of the parliamentary groups after the adoption of a new spending plan that calls for allocating more than €12 million for airline tickets for members of the European Parliament. It is noted that the sum is intended for the next six months.

As the newspaper writes, almost €1 million will be spent on four flights by lawmakers to Australia. In addition, it is planned to spend more than €600,000 on flights to Brazil, €580,000 to Canada, €547,000 to the United States and more than €480,000 to Singapore. At the same time, practically half of the allocated funds is intended for tickets for interpreters — their number may be twice the number of members of the European Parliament whom they are supposed to accompany.

According to the newspaper's source, the EP already has rules limiting the amount of spending, but lawmakers regularly disregard them. At the same time, as noted, the body's leadership can do little about this phenomenon, since members of the European Parliament would "rebel."