Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova took part in a meeting of the speakers of the parliaments participating in the session of the Council and the 61st plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS (IPA CIS) with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

This was reported by the press service of the Public Relations and Media Department of the Milli Majlis.

During the meeting, the importance of international parliamentary organizations for deepening cooperation between member states, including expanding interaction in the legislative sphere, was emphasized.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov positively assessed the activities of the IPA CIS. It was noted that for many years the Assembly has been carrying out effective work to form a solid legislative framework for interstate interaction.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan informed the meeting participants about Turkmenistan's long-standing relations with the member states of the organization, as well as about the joint projects being implemented. He stated that the country intends to continue working to develop cooperation in these areas.