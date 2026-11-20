In the new Armenian biometric passports of former Armenian residents of Karabakh who have received Armenian citizenship, Azerbaijan is indicated in the "place of birth" field.

The Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that the procedure for entering these data is based on the application of standards, citing a document of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the ISO 3166 standard, which regulates the codes of countries and their administrative-territorial units.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, entering designations into documents that are not provided for by international rules may create difficulties when passing through border control. With the introduction of the new biometric system, a uniform approach to entering data has been established, which will eliminate problems when crossing the border.

Source: "News Armenia"