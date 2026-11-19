A measure of restraint in the form of detention has been chosen for Rafi Orujov, former deputy chairman of the Sakrebulo (municipal assembly) of Gardabani and an opposition politician, who is accused in Georgia of preparing a contract killing of his former wife.

As 1news.az reports citing Georgian media, the decision was made by Tbilisi City Court judge Mzia Garsaulishvili.

It is noted that at the court hearing the question of choosing a measure of restraint against the accused was considered. The prosecution petitioned for his arrest, while the defense asked for his release on bail in the amount of 50,000 lari. The judge, however, chose detention as the measure of restraint for R. Orujov.

To recall, Rafi Orujov has been charged under Articles 18–109 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. This provision establishes liability for preparing the premeditated murder of a family member for hire and sets a punishment of up to 20 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, after the divorce, due to a conflict based on jealousy, Rafi Orujov decided to organize a contract killing of his former wife.

He approached an acquaintance and instructed him to find a hired killer for 25,000 US dollars. According to the prosecution's version, Orujov wanted the murder to be committed at a time when their three young children would not be next to their mother.

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