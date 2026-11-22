A magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred in the Iranian city of Khoy.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the information, the focus of the tremors, recorded at 01:25 Baku time, was at a depth of 10 km.

It is noted that in the districts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering the epicenter, the earthquake was felt with an intensity of 3 points.