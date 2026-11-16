 Minister: Azerbaijan's economic dependence on the oil and gas sector is declining | 1news.az
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Minister: Azerbaijan's economic dependence on the oil and gas sector is declining

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Minister: Azerbaijan's economic dependence on the oil and gas sector is declining

Azerbaijan's economic dependence on the oil and gas sector is gradually declining.

As Report informs, this was stated by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

According to him, GDP growth is being ensured mainly by the non-oil and gas sector.

"As a result of the president's political will and the development course he has determined, the economy's dependence on the oil and gas sector is consistently declining. As in recent years, over the 10 months of this year GDP growth was ensured mainly by the non-oil and gas sector. Last year, the sector's share in the nominal value of GDP reached 71.5%," Jabbarov said.

The minister also pointed to the growth of the non-oil and gas sector's share in state budget revenues. "Over 10 months, the share of non-oil and gas revenues in budget income exceeded 55%, compared to 49% in 2021. More than 63% of the budget's non-oil and gas revenues are generated by tax receipts from the non-oil and gas sector. Over the past five years, the budget's non-oil and gas revenues have grown by 9.3 billion manats - from 12.9 billion manats in 2021 to 22.2 billion manats in 2026," he noted.

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