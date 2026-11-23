SOCAR's steps to curb the rise in gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Italy have made it possible to reduce Italian citizens' spending on fuel.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani at the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum being held in Baku today.

He noted that in difficult international conditions, cooperation with Azerbaijan also contributed to resolving issues related to energy prices.

"We regard this decision not only from the point of view of economic policy, but also as a manifestation of friendship between the two countries. Italy will never forget Azerbaijan's support," Tajani said.

G. Agayev