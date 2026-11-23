A competition has been announced for online media outlets included in the Media Registry that publish socio-political as well as sports content, and for socio-political newspapers.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDİA), in order to participate in the competition, the application and the documents attached to it must be submitted to the relevant structures electronically through the portal mib.media.gov.az.

The staff of media outlets wishing to take part in the competition must consist of at least four people, including at least one managing editor and three journalists.

Based on the results of the competition, the council concludes agreements on the provision of financial assistance for a period of six months with the editorial offices of the newspapers and online media outlets declared winners.

During this period, the monthly salary of each of the four relevant employees must be at least 800 manats.

The council provides monthly financial assistance in the amount of 5,000 manats to support the printing of one issue of a newspaper per week, as well as 3,000 manats for newspapers' websites of the same name. If a large-scale update of the website is envisaged, the amount of financial assistance for the first month will be 5,000 manats.

Note that applications for participation in the competition are accepted until 6:00 p.m. on November 30, 2026.

Detailed information about the rules of the competition can be found here.