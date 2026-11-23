An operation is underway in Istanbul's Sarıyer district to find a lioness spotted near a residential area the day before.

Amid the search efforts, media reports have emerged claiming that the predator may belong to Galatasaray and Turkish national team defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

A report of the animal appearing on the streets came in on Sunday, November 22, around 6:00 PM from the Uskumruköy neighborhood. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed the presence of the animal on video. Following this, the gendarmerie, police, officials from the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, and the Sarıyer municipal police joined the search.

Against this backdrop, theories spread online that the animal may have escaped from a private house in Uskumruköy and belongs to the well-known footballer Abdülkerim Bardakcı. It is reported that the footballer himself was in the area of the operation, monitoring the work of the emergency services and taking part in the search—footage of him at the scene made its way into the press.

After the rumors surfaced, Bardakcı himself posted a video on social media showing him petting a lion cub in the presence of two lions, accompanying the post with smiling and lion emojis. Users perceived the post as an ironic response to the speculation surrounding his name.

According to the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, after initial searches yielded no results, teams with thermal imagers were brought in. During the search in a forested area, the animal's location was successfully pinpointed. Veterinary specialists have joined the operation; they plan to guide the predator to a safe area and sedate her with a tranquilizer dart so as not to harm her.

The Istanbul Governor's Office stated that the relevant agencies are acting in a coordinated manner: "The area where the lion is located has been identified, and necessary measures are being taken to capture it alive." Authorities have urged local residents to stay indoors if possible until the operation is completed.

Source: Haberler

10:20

In Istanbul's Sarıyer district, a large-scale operation to capture a lioness has been underway for more than 12 hours.

A report about the sighting of the animal came in on the evening of November 22, at around 6:00 p.m. Surveillance camera footage confirmed the presence of a large predator in the area. The gendarmerie, police, and municipal services joined the search under the coordination of the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

At night, the lioness's location was detected in a forested area with the help of thermal imagers. Specialists tried to put her to sleep with tranquilizer darts in order to capture her without harming her health, but the attempt was unsuccessful - soon the animal disappeared from the thermal imager screens. The area is now being combed, including from the air.

Local resident Arda Koç, who set out by car to survey the surroundings after the first news reports, said that the predator unexpectedly jumped out right in front of his car. The man immediately passed the coordinates to the gendarmes. The head of the Uskumruköy neighborhood, Şeyda Üst, stated that in 22 years of work she had encountered operations to capture monkeys and snakes, but a lion - for the first time. In her opinion, the predator had been illegally kept in one of the local private houses.

The head of the Sarıyer district, Oktay Aksu, also did not rule out the version of domestic keeping, recalling that in 2020 a similar case had already been recorded in the area.

The Istanbul Governor's Office emphasized that they are doing everything possible to capture the animal alive. Since the predator was seen in the immediate vicinity of the center of the Uskumruköy neighborhood, the municipality and the gendarmerie called on local residents to exercise caution and not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.