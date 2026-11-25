Uzbekistan and Switzerland have approved an agreement on the return of another portion of the assets of Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of the republic's former president Islam Karimov, confiscated in Switzerland.

A total of $252.5 million will be returned to the country, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan reported.

The second stage of the resource allocation strategy was signed by Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Otabek Fazylkarimov, Swiss Ambassador to Uzbekistan Simone Giger and UN Resident Coordinator in the republic Sabine Machl.

The document defines the mechanism for channeling funds into priority social programs in two areas — health care and education.

In the field of health care, the plan provides for improving medical care for children and adolescents, the prevention and early detection of diseases, expanding treatment options for certain oncological diseases, as well as advanced training for medical workers.

In the field of education, the funds will go toward the construction of new schools, the introduction of digital technologies into the educational process, advanced training for teachers and expanding access to quality education.

Priority attention will be given to improving conditions in rural areas and for population groups with limited access to social services.

Among the fund's operating principles are also the fight against corruption, the targeted use of funds, the evaluation of project effectiveness and the participation of civil society representatives in independent monitoring.

"The approval of another agreement testifies to the consistent continuation of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Switzerland on the return of illegally exported assets," the ministry's statement notes.

As part of the first stage of resource allocation, $87 million was channeled into the health care and education sectors.

As reported, at the end of June of this year Uzbekistan allocated $43.5 million from Karimova's returned assets to reducing maternal and infant mortality.

In August 2022, the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan and the Swiss authorities signed a final agreement on the return to the republic of Karimova's assets worth $131 million.

The restitution is carried out through the Uzbekistan Vision 2030 multi-partner trust fund operating under the auspices of the UN. Projects financed with the returned funds are implemented by the relevant UN agencies in Uzbekistan together with the Uzbek side.

In August 2015, Karimova was convicted of extortion and tax evasion, and on December 18, 2017, in another case, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In March 2020, the Tashkent City Criminal Court increased Karimova's prison term to 13 years and four months as part of a new criminal case on the creation of a criminal community, extortion and embezzlement.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan reported that, together with the Ministry of Justice, work is being carried out with a number of foreign countries, in particular the United States, Switzerland, France, Russia and Latvia, on the issue of returning Karimova's income totaling more than $1.3 billion, in connection with which criminal cases are also being investigated in individual countries.

In December 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department added Karimova to the sanctions list under the "Global Magnitsky Act." According to the Treasury Department, Karimova "headed a powerful organized crime syndicate that used state actors to expropriate businesses, monopolized markets, solicited bribes" and engaged in extortion.

Source: Interfax