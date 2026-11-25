Officers of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained in Boston an illegal migrant from El Salvador who last week won one million dollars in the Massachusetts state lottery.

This was reported by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

According to the published data, the detainee was Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, who had been subject to a deportation order since April 2014. He first illegally crossed the U.S. border near the Texas city of Roma in 2013.