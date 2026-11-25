French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to create strategic stockpiles of rare earth elements and other critically important metals, modeled on oil reserves.

The initiative is intended to reduce the dependence of French industry on foreign supplies, primarily from China, which holds a leading position on the global rare earth metals market.

The project was presented at a closed-door meeting with industry representatives at the Élysée Palace. The reserves will be managed by Caisse des dépôts, which will hold talks with the industries that depend on supplies of such raw materials. Macron also proposed introducing a joint purchasing mechanism.

The program is expected to begin operating as early as next year. However, its cost and the exact timeline for implementation have not yet been determined.

By comparison, the United States previously announced the allocation of $12 billion to create a stockpile of rare earth elements covering two months of domestic consumption.

The implementation of the French project may depend on the outcome of the next presidential election. At the same time, the idea of creating a national mineral reserve has already been included in the platform of the candidate from the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Source: Euronews