In the Yardimli district, the body of a minor schoolboy who did not return home after classes has been found.

As APA reports, the incident was registered in the village of Gendere.

According to the publication, second-grade student Gurbanov Ali Neymat oglu did not return home today after classes ended. The child's mother initially assumed that he had gone to his grandfather's.

However, during the search, the boy's body was found under a bridge on the territory of the village.

According to the preliminary version, the child may have died as a result of falling from the bridge.

Law enforcement agencies are determining the exact circumstances of what happened.