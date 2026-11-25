The number of suicides among schoolchildren in Japan is growing at the fastest pace.

This is indicated by statistics from the government agency for family and children affairs.

As noted, between January and October, 490 schoolchildren took their own lives. Among them were 352 high school students, 126 middle school students, and 12 elementary school students. The increase compared with the same period in 2025 was the highest for the entire time that statistics have been kept.

According to preliminary estimates by the authorities, by the end of the year the number of suicide cases may exceed the maximum level of 538 cases set in 2025.

At the same time, the overall number of suicides in the country, which has a population of 124 million people, is declining. Over the 10 months of 2026, 15,126 such cases were recorded.

Experts are calling for a thorough analysis of each individual case in order to determine the conditions faced by the children who took their own lives. In some cases, as noted, social networks could have been one of the factors.