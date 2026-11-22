The ruling party "Georgian Dream" has decided to ban surrogacy, and the corresponding bill will be initiated in the near future, said the leader of the parliamentary majority, Irakli Kirtskhalia, after a meeting of the majority.

Since January 2024, in vitro fertilization and the use of surrogate mothers' services in Georgia have been available only to citizens of the country. In Georgia, one can be a donor or a surrogate mother only on a non-remunerated basis. It will not be possible to take compensation for this. The only exception is expenses related to pregnancy and childbirth.

"We understand that banning surrogacy may have certain economic consequences, however, we believe that economic benefit cannot outweigh the associated risks and ethical questions," Kirtskhalia said.

According to him, the authorities are actively discussing this issue with the Patriarchate of Georgia.

As Kirtskhalia noted, the main grounds for the ban were the ethical and legal risks associated with surrogacy, including human trafficking, the possible exploitation of women, and the protection of children's rights.

Information on surrogacy, in vitro fertilization, and insemination in Georgia has been accumulated in a unified registry since January 1, 2024. Medical institutions where these procedures are carried out are obliged to post in this registry information about the tissues and cells used, about the embryos, as well as about the materials and the persons who come into contact with them.

SOURCE: Sputnik Georgia