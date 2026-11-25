U.S. President Donald Trump said he is giving to the public the wooden gazebos presented to him by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to mark 250 years of U.S. independence, and that they will stand next to the Tidal Basin in Washington.

Trump thanked Mirziyoyev for the gazebos, which he also called "Aywans," in a post on his Truth Social account.

He said he flew over the gazebo ceremony in Marine One. Uzbek Ambassador Furqat Sidikov and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum took part in it.

Uzbek craftsmen left their families in Uzbekistan for several months and built the gazebos out of 200-year-old mountain walnut trees in tough weather conditions, according to Trump.

"Rather than keep this gift as 'private,' I wanted to donate these beautiful Gazebos to the Public, right next to the Tidal Basin, with views of the Jefferson Memorial and Washington Monument," he said.

Once the National Garden of Heroes opens, the gazebos will be used for marriage proposals, diplomatic receptions, photoshoots during the Cherry Blossom Festival and everyday visits to the Tidal Basin, Trump said.

He also thanked the Uzbek Embassy in Washington and the National Park Service, which worked alongside the craftsmen.