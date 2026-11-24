Nvidia shares fell 8%, Jensen Huang's fortune shrank by more than $10 billion

Shares of the American company Nvidia fell 8% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time on November 24. Against this backdrop, the fortune of the company's chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, shrank by more than $10 billion after a sharp increase the day before.

Forbes reports this.

According to the Forbes real-time billionaires ranking, Huang dropped from 13th to 14th place with a fortune of $133.1 billion. He was overtaken by Walmart chain heiress Alice Walton.

A day earlier, Nvidia shares closed trading up 31.5% after Huang's return to the position of chief executive officer. In a single day, his fortune increased by 30%, to $143.8 billion.

As a reminder, Huang left the post of Nvidia's head on November 12 amid reports of several extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, who is suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. After his resignation, the company's shares fell sharply, and the entrepreneur's fortune shrank by more than a quarter, which led to his dropping out of the world's ten richest people.

On November 23, Nvidia's board of directors decided to return Huang to the position. At the opening of trading, the company's shares rose by about 30%, thanks to which the businessman climbed from 18th to 13th place in the ranking of the world's richest people.

forbes.com.au+2