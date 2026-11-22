The causes of the record rise in measles cases worldwide were disruptions in vaccination programs during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, disinformation and vaccine refusal, cuts in health care spending after the financial crisis, and a sharp reduction in aid to the poorest countries.

As 1news.az reports, this is what the Financial Times writes, citing specialists.

The occasion for the publication of the article was a UNICEF press release on the measles situation in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia. It stated that an independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which met on November 10-13, stripped the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia of their status as measles-free territories. Earlier, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Canada also lost the status.

This status is lost when the same genotype of the virus circulates in a country without interruption for 12 months or longer. The newspaper draws attention to the fact that measles is increasingly appearing in middle- and high-income countries, even though an effective vaccine against it has existed for more than 60 years.

Medical anthropologist Ben Kasstan-Dabush, who studies global health issues, explained to the publication that the decline in coverage of vaccinations against measles, mumps, and rubella in wealthy countries coincides in time with budget spending cuts under austerity after 2010.

According to him, the lack of money for health care has narrowed the opportunities for educational work and for communicating with people in various ways, while family support programs were cut in the United Kingdom and Italy.

According to UNICEF, more than 5,400 measles cases were registered in the United States over the year, the highest figure since 1991. Among them, 96% either were not vaccinated or did not report vaccination. Children under five years old accounted for 18%.

In Mexico, more than 13,900 measles cases were identified, the worst figure since the 1989-1990 epidemic. In Bolivia, more than 100 infections have been confirmed - for the first time in more than 20 years, during which measles did not spread in the country.

"We are seeing measles cases in places where the disease was under control, and children are paying the price for it," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. According to her, the measles vaccine has saved nearly 59 million lives since 2000, and losing these achievements is unacceptable. At the same time, the organization notes that outbreaks can be stopped and lost status can be restored.

Measles is an acute viral infection that is transmitted from person to person by airborne droplets. The disease can cause complications such as pneumonia and inflammation of the brain, and can lead to death. According to the WHO, in 2024, 95,000 people died of measles worldwide, mostly unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of five.