Two oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the southern and eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by a representative of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Irib agency reports.

"Two vessels violating navigation rules were blown up by mines in the southern and eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

According to the agency, fires broke out in the engine rooms of both tankers after the explosions.

The IRGC Navy warned shipowners and tanker operators that passage through restricted zones poses a serious threat to the lives of crews and the safety of vessels.