Construction of a railway in Armenia's southern Syunik region under the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) project is planned for 2027.

This was stated by Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Armenia, in an interview with Public Television of Armenia.

According to the deputy minister, an Armenian-American company for the construction of the route will also soon be registered in Armenia.

"It is already clear along which route the railway should pass. Certain work is currently underway to clear the territory and prepare it. This is being done so that next year we can proceed directly to the construction of the railway," Kostanyan said.

As for the technical parameters of the railway, according to him, a preliminary version is already available. The company conducting the studies will summarize them next year and present the final results to the government of Armenia. After that, the specific engineering solutions will become clearer.

Earlier, on November 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump announced the launch of the TRIPP project, which provides for transport communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

The TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) provides for the creation of a strategic transit corridor through Armenia's Syunik region. It is emphasized that it will operate exclusively within Armenian jurisdiction and does not affect the country's sovereignty.

Under the project, Armenia will grant the United States exclusive long-term rights for up to 99 years to develop the route, through which Azerbaijan expects to establish a land connection with Nakhchivan. It provides for the creation of a company with a controlling U.S. stake, while Armenia will have control mechanisms on matters of principle. At the first stage, the United States is offered a 74% stake and Armenia 26%, with the possibility of increasing Armenia's share to 49% if the agreement is extended.

On May 26, during a short visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Yerevan, Armenia and the United States initialed the above-mentioned framework agreement, and in early June they signed it.