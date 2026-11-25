American actor Connor Storrie, who played a Russian hockey player in the series "Heated Rivalry," has been named one of the most stylish men of 2026.

Storrie was the lead figure in a piece by the American magazine Vogue on the most stylish people of the year.

The post on the magazine's official Instagram page says that over the past year 26-year-old Connor Storrie has become one of the brightest new faces in the world of fashion.

Vogue singled out his bold looks and also recounted that the actor was born in Odessa, Texas, and that before he became known through "Heated Rivalry" he moved to Los Angeles, where he tried to build an acting career and worked as a waiter.

Alongside Connor Storrie, Vogue's annual selection includes Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Jenna Ortega, Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalia, Celine Dion, Harry Styles and other celebrities.