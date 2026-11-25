U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is not trying to bring about a change of power in Iran by force.

"I just don't want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change. For me, that was not a criterion," he said in an interview with the American newspaper the New York Post.

Speaking about Israel's desire to achieve a change of power in Iran by force, Trump noted that this is "probably feasible." He emphasized that he himself does not set such a goal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in October that he had discussed further joint steps against the Islamic republic with Trump. The head of government at the time called a change of power in Tehran "the main task."

On November 22, Trump told journalists from the Fox News television channel that Washington and Tehran are continuing indirect consultations on ending the conflict. The American leader also said that he is leaning toward resuming strikes on Iran after the New Year if agreements with the Islamic republic are not reached.