In the United States, the procedure for the possible canonization of Mary Middleton, who died of brain cancer in 2020 at the age of 18, has begun.

If the Catholic Church recognizes her as a saint, she could become the first representative of Generation Z to be granted such a status.

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American bishops voted to advance the cause of her beatification and canonization. Earlier, Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson Pérez had requested that this process be initiated.

Mary was born in 2002 and grew up in Pennsylvania. From childhood she helped elderly people, collected Christmas gifts, and visited residents of nursing homes. At the same time, those close to her remember her as an ordinary girl who loved Taylor Swift's songs, dancing, animals, and who often joked around.

At the age of 16, Mary was found to have an inoperable brain tumor. Despite her illness, she continued her charitable work and even went on a volunteer mission to Uganda.

After her death, people began coming to the girl's grave in Pennsylvania to pray. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops reported that some visitors spoke of healings that they associated with Mary's prayerful intercession. These testimonies have yet to be examined.

The girl's parents told journalists that they are still trying to come to terms with what happened. Among the notes left behind by their daughter, they discovered her last words: "Think of the hope." Later, this phrase became the name of a charitable foundation created in her memory.

Now the Church must study Mary's life and writings, as well as verify reports of the alleged miracles. The bishops' decision was only one of the first stages of a lengthy canonization process.