Public and private sector workers in Greece are holding a 24-hour general strike in protest against the high cost of living and rising energy prices.

Teachers, health care workers, and employees of urban transport and maritime shipping are also taking part in the action, the Greek television channel ERT-news reported.

The Supreme Council of the Greek Public Sector Union (ADEDY) decided to hold a nationwide 24-hour strike on November 25 with the participation of all public sector employees. The union's demands are based on a substantial increase in wages, the restoration of the 13th and 14th salaries, as well as the 13th and 14th pensions, which were abolished at the request of international creditors during the years of the financial crisis. The unions are also calling on the authorities to take immediate measures to combat the high cost of living and rising energy prices in order to protect workers' incomes.

Among ADEDY's other demands are an increase in the annual family income exempt from income tax to 12,000 euros, with an additional 3,000 euros for each child, the abolition of the 2 percent contributions to the unemployment fund, an increase in the allowance for work in dangerous and unhealthy conditions, mass recruitment of permanent employees in the public sector, especially in the areas of health care, education and social security, a substantial strengthening of the national health care system through expanded funding from state funds, and the repeal of anti-labor legislation.

Public transport in Athens will operate on a special schedule. Metro workers will strike from the beginning of their shift until 09:00 local time (10:00 Moscow time) and from 18:00 until the end of the working day. Trams will run during the same hours. No changes have been made to bus and trolleybus routes.

Source: TASS