U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the military action against Iran is secured with funding through the end of January.

"Through the end of January, essentially, funding was [allocated]," he said in an interview with the New York Post.

The American leader acknowledged that after control of Congress passes to the Democrats in early January 2027, his ability to conduct military operations against Iran may turn out to be limited.

Speaking with the newspaper, Trump claimed that the United States is currently achieving a "complete victory" over the Islamic republic. The master of the White House expressed concern that the Democrats could "turn it into a defeat." "If the Democrats do that (end the conflict earlier than Trump plans — TASS note), they will simply take the victory and make a defeat out of it," the U.S. president said.