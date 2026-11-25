U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the New York Post that he is in no hurry to appoint a new White House press secretary.

The American leader explained the lack of haste by saying that he himself does a good job handling the duties of his spokesperson. Trump said that he communicates with journalists a great deal and that, in the absence of a press secretary, he has no one to blame for mistakes but himself. "I can blame myself instead of saying, 'I wish you had said it this way or that way,'" he noted. "I see the press a lot, more than any other president ever has," the head of state pointed out.

Trump added that he has "a few good" candidates for the position of press secretary, but did not name them. The American leader also said that "many people would like to get this job," but that it "will be hard for them to top" Karoline Leavitt, who held the post until the end of August.

The position of White House press secretary has remained vacant since October 16, when Trump effectively recommended that Katie Zachariah resign. She lasted in the post only five days, breaking the anti-record set in 2017 by former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. On November 7, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had offered the press secretary position to Ultimate Fighting Championship head Dana White, but later told journalists that he had been joking.