ASELSAN signs contracts worth €2.46 billion - VIDEO
Turkish defense company ASELSAN and the Presidency of Defense Industries of Turkey have signed contracts for the supply of hybrid air defense systems with a total value of €2.46 billion.
This was reported by TRT Haber.
According to ASELSAN's statement published on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the agreements provide for the supply of hybrid air defense systems worth 2 billion 460 million euros.
ASELSAN ile Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı arasında Hibrit Hava Savunma Sistemlerinin tedarikine yönelik toplam tutarı 2.460.000.000 Avro olan sözleşmeler imzalandı.
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Agreements regarding the procurement of Hybrid Air Defence Systems have been signed between ASELSAN and Presidency… pic.twitter.com/9h1QzQbbHa — ASELSAN (@aselsan) October 5, 2026