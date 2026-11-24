On November 19-20, the international event “Culture. Media. Digital” was held in Moscow at the Moskino film studio, bringing together representatives of the media industry, cinema, creative industries, and digital technologies from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the editor-in-chief of 1news.az, Kamala Mammadova.

As part of the business program, Kamala Mammadova spoke at the session “Whom to read? Media, quasi-media, and the new map of trust,” devoted to the transformation of media consumption, the competition for the audience's attention, and the changing role of traditional mass media in the digital environment.

The participants of the discussion addressed how sources of information and the audience's criteria of trust are changing, why high view and reach figures no longer always indicate genuine reader loyalty, and which content distribution strategies allow media outlets to maintain a direct connection with their audience.

During her remarks, the editor-in-chief of 1news.az shared the experience of the Azerbaijani media market, spoke about changes in audience habits, the competition between professional media and bloggers and author-run channels, as well as the challenges that digital platforms and algorithms pose for newsrooms.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of trust as a key resource of modern media. At a time when social networks are becoming one of the main channels of information consumption, professional newsrooms need not only to adapt content formats and distribution methods, but also to preserve journalistic standards, reliability, and their own editorial identity.

In total, more than 10,000 people took part in the event. The program brought together over 230 speakers and more than 70 discussion sessions. Representatives of 30 countries, including 80 foreign participants, discussed the impact of artificial intelligence on media, cinema, and other creative industries, new content production technologies, and ways of engaging with audiences.

Marketing specialist Venera Bakirova also shared Azerbaijan's experience in the field of PR.

Among the forum's participants were Hollywood actor Billy Zane and French director Luc Besson. The latter, in particular, urged young filmmakers not to postpone the realization of creative ideas because of a lack of large budgets and studio support, noting the availability of modern tools for independently creating and distributing films.

The “Culture. Media. Digital” event continued the international cross-industry dialogue begun in 2024. In 2026, the organizers placed special emphasis on practical skills, professional tools, and new approaches to working with audiences.