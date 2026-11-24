In recent days, there have been cases of individual media representatives and journalists departing from the principles of professional ethics when covering socially significant events.

This was stated in a statement by the Press Council of Azerbaijan, which notes that the dissemination of unverified information without references to official sources, as well as the hasty and superficial presentation of materials, raises serious questions regarding responsibility and professionalism in the work of the media. Such cases undermine public trust in information and damage the traditional mission of journalism and its authority.

The statement emphasizes that prompt informing of the public by the media deserves approval, however, the pursuit of speed should not come at the expense of factual accuracy, verification of information, objective coverage of the essence of what is happening, and adherence to the principles of professional ethics.

The statement notes that the media and journalists, when disseminating information, must treat the principle of the inviolability of private life with particular sensitivity. The publication of information, photographs, and video materials concerning the lives of individuals who are not of public interest, without regard for their rights and interests, does not comply with ethical standards. The Press Council of Azerbaijan emphasizes that observations of such violations in recent days are a cause for concern.

"Respect for the inviolability of private life and human dignity, as well as the protection of personal data, are fundamental ethical requirements in presenting information. It should not be forgotten that such cases cause serious damage to the public authority of journalism," the statement emphasizes.

The Press Council of Azerbaijan believes that media representatives and journalists must take these issues seriously, basing their activities on the principles of public responsibility, professionalism, and trust.

"Journalism must not sacrifice its mission of informing the public about events of public significance for the sake of sensations, ratings, and attracting attention. When presenting information, it is necessary to show ethical sensitivity and responsibility," the statement notes.

The Council calls on representatives of the mass media, journalists, as well as all persons engaged in independent journalistic activity, to strictly observe the "Rules of Ethical Conduct for Journalists of Azerbaijan."

The Council emphasizes that a sensitive, conscientious, and professional approach to covering events and processes is one of the main conditions for journalism to fulfill its public mission, as well as for maintaining trust in the media and their authority.