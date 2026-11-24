U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff want to achieve a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as quickly as possible, and ideally before January, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said, Bloomberg reports.

«There is a desire to act very quickly, and both we and the Russians understand this. We understand what the price may be. We also very much want peace, but not only at Ukraine's expense,» Zelensky noted.

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine faces the need to make significant concessions.

Zelensky also said that if no peace agreement acceptable to Kyiv is concluded, Ukraine will seek a significant package of military aid from the United States. Kyiv will also demand tougher sanctions against Russia.

«The level of support for Ukraine and of sanctions must be such that they become a clear signal for the Russians. It is time to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war,» Zelensky emphasized.