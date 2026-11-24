Individuals suffering from diabetes will undergo a consultation with an endocrinologist once every three months.

As Report.az informs, amendments have been made to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 87 of May 13, 2005, on the approval of the "Scope of annual medical care (including necessary examinations) provided to individuals suffering from diabetes, the list and quantity of injection devices, insulin and other hypoglycemic medications, and self-monitoring devices" and the "Procedure for providing individuals suffering from diabetes with insulin and other hypoglycemic medications, injection devices, and self-monitoring devices."

According to the amendments, patients who do not require insulin will undergo a consultation once every three months. Those who require insulin will be referred for a consultation with an endocrinologist once a month.