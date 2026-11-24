The cause of the dispute with Turkey has been removed from the draft of Armenia's new Constitution.

This was written on X by Turkey's special representative for talks on the normalization of relations with Armenia, Serdar Kılıç.

"A historic change in Armenia's Constitution: the wording that became the cause of the dispute with Turkey has been removed! As I have said repeatedly, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan is a constructive and sincere partner not only in the process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia, but also in establishing lasting peace and stability in the region," Kılıç wrote.

The draft of the new Constitution was published on November 23. Unlike the current Basic Law, its preamble contains no reference to Armenia's Declaration of Independence, which speaks of the "reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh," as well as of Armenia's aspiration to achieve international recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" of 1915 in Ottoman Turkey.