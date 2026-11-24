Armed assailants took shoppers and employees of a supermarket hostage in the city of Cartagena in northern Colombia. They demanded 7 billion Colombian pesos (about $2 million) for their release.

This was reported by the newspaper El País.

According to the publication, on the morning of November 24 the attackers entered the Paseo de la Castellana shopping center. Presumably, their goal was to rob an armored cash-transport vehicle, but after police arrived they took refuge in the supermarket and seized the people who were there.

Initially, law enforcement officers managed to free five elderly women. Another 25 people remained hostages. Police, naval and marine units, as well as snipers, were sent to the shopping center to carry out the operation.

Approximately two hours after the seizure began, security forces freed all the remaining hostages. There has been no information yet on the detention of the attackers.