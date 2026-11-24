An AS-532 military helicopter belonging to the Turkish Air Force crashed during a training flight in the province of Eskişehir.

According to Anadolu Ajansı, the helicopter had taken off from Eskişehir on a training mission.

Turkey's Ministry of National Defense reported that the wreckage of the aircraft has been found and that search and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

The crash occurred in the area of Yörükakçayır. No information has yet been provided about the condition of those on board.