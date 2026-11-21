Due to heavy snowfall, 1,400 people have been cut off from the outside world in the village of Kitashiobara in Fukushima Prefecture (Japan).

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Kyodo citing local authorities.

Among those affected, 900 people are local residents, while the rest are tourists staying in hotels and apartments in the Urabandai area and the village of Kitashiobara. This mountainous area is popular among tourists.

Local authorities also reported that some roads in the area were blocked by fallen trees.

In addition, trees that have fallen onto power lines are hampering restoration work, and power outages have affected about 700 households. According to available information, there have been no injuries so far.