Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who held the post from 2007 to 2012, will again appear in court at the end of 2027 on charges of criminal conspiracy in the case concerning the retraction by Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine of his testimony about Libyan financing of the former president's 2007 election campaign.

This was reported by the radio station RTL, citing a source.

According to its information, the investigating judges issued a ruling to send the case to court against all the accused, who also include the former head of state's wife, Carla Bruni. The investigation believes that in November 2020 Takieddine, in exchange for a monetary reward, gave two interviews in which he retracted his earlier testimony in order to have the charges against Sarkozy dropped. According to the prosecution, Bruni was aware of the progress of the operation and took part in financing the services of a bailiff who was to officially record the businessman's withdrawal of his accusations against Sarkozy.

Takieddine, who died on September 23, 2025, had previously claimed that the leader of Libya (1969-2011) Muammar Gaddafi transferred money to Sarkozy not only for the election campaign but also for other purposes.

On September 25, 2025, Sarkozy was found guilty of complicity in a criminal group in the case of Libyan financing of the election campaign, but was acquitted of charges of concealing the embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption. At the same time, the court did not establish the fact of illegal financing of the 2007 election campaign. The former president was sentenced to five years in prison. He spent 21 days in the Paris prison of La Santé, after which the Court of Appeal overturned the decision to take the former head of state into custody and placed him under judicial supervision.

In May 2026, during the appeal proceedings, the French prosecutor's office demanded that Sarkozy be sentenced to seven years in prison. The decision in this case is to be handed down on November 30.

Source: TASS